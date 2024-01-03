Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 1.9%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 244,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 75,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADZN. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

