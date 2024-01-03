Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

