AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Down 1%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 208,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 54,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.