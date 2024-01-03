AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AerSale by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Down 1.8 %

ASLE stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. AerSale has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.09 million, a P/E ratio of 138.56 and a beta of 0.28.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

