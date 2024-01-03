Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

