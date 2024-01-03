Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. 6,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Alkaline Water Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.