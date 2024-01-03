Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $53.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.94.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

LNT opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

