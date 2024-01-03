Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

