Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $609.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.