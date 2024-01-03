Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 31.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $609.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.76.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.