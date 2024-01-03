American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARL shares. TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

ARL stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

