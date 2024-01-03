Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of HR opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

