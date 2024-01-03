Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target at $46.60

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $52.15 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.