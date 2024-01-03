AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.