Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 579,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.00. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

