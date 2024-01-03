Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.32. 81,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 164,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Anterix Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $631.05 million, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 262.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

Institutional Trading of Anterix

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 421.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anterix by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile



Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

