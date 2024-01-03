Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Down 7.7%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.74. 4,726,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,648,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Applied Digital Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.97.
Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.