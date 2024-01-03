Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Down 7.7%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.74. 4,726,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,648,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Applied Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $739.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.97.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

