Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

ACLX stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

