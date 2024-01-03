Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,978,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.