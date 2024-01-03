Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after acquiring an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.