Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.05. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

