Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 2.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 190,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 304,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

