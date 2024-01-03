Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

