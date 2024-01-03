Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,862 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWK opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.79, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

