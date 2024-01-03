Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

NYSE:DECK opened at $673.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.28. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $382.56 and a 52 week high of $723.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

