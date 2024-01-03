Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,514 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

