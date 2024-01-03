Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

