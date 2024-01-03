Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $171.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

