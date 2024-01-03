Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 256,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

