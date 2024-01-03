Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,562 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 34,254 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

SEA Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.