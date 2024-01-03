Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,072 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

