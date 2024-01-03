Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.