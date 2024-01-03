Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 105.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,195 shares of company stock worth $8,355,481. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

