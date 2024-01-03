Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,613 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

