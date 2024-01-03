Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,402 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Arch Resources worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

ARCH stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.