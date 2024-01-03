Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Cogent Communications worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of CCOI opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

