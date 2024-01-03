AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

