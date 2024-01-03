Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.43 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 61,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 106.6% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $539.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

