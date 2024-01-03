AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Trading Up 4.2%

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 45,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get AudioEye alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Trading Down 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.