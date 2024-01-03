Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

