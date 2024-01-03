Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

