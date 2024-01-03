Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 361 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $379.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

