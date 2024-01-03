AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Down 2.1%

AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

AXS Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in AXS Cannabis ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter.

About AXS Cannabis ETF

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

