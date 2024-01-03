B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.