Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 80.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,135,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 507,172 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $286,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,016,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

