Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

