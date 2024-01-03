Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

