Bank Hapoalim BM Has $371,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.