Bank Hapoalim BM Has $383,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

