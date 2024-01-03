Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,796 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 289,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 435,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

