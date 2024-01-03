Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 330 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 1,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter worth $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Nova Trading Down 1.3 %

NVMI opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

